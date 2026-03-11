ITC Rules ‘No Violation’ in RJR Complaint

The U.S. International Trade Commission issued a final determination in its investigation into certain disposable vaporizer devices, ruling that there was no violation of Section 337 in the case brought by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, which targeted brands like Elf Bar and Geek Bar. This followed an earlier denial of a temporary exclusion order due to a lack of evidence regarding the likelihood of success on the merits.

R.J. Reynolds began pivoting its legal strategy with a new investigation instituted by the USITC on March 3, which shifts focus to alleged violations of the PACT Act, state flavor bans, and tax laws by Chinese manufacturers and U.S. distributors. While the previous patent-based case is closed, the commission has begun its review of these new, broader regulatory and competition-based allegations.

Following the ruling, the Vapor Technology Association’s executive director, Tony Abboud, issued a statement, saying, “The ITC’s decision represents a positive path forward for our industry. It proves that, unlike the misguided FDA, some federal agencies are still willing to stand up to corporate interests for the good of our free market and American public health. The ITC’s decision, rejecting all of the claims, is a decisive blow against those seeking to use government agencies to corner a market and a huge step for President Trump’s America First agenda.

“We appreciate the ITC referencing our submission in its final decision and take this inclusion as a sign that the ITC seriously listened to the concerns of the massive American independent vaping industry.”