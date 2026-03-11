Panama Moves to Consolidate Vape Regulations

Panamanian authorities are working to unify three legislative proposals into a single regulation aimed at restricting the use, advertising, and commercialization of e-cigarettes, vaporizers, and heated tobacco products. The bills — 263, 347, and 467 — address prohibitions in public and private spaces, product marketing, quality, safety, and taxation of vaping devices. The initiative follows previous legal challenges, including the 2025 regulatory framework by the Ministry of Health, which focused on protecting minors while allowing controlled commercialization, and the earlier Law 315, struck down by Panama’s Supreme Court. Authorities, including the National Customs and Ministry of Health, stress enforcement, traceability, and public health.