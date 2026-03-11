South Korean Ring Smuggling to ‘High-Priced’ Markets

Authorities in South Korea referred 11 people to prosecutors after uncovering a smuggling ring that shipped 900,000 packs of genuine and counterfeit cigarettes to high-price markets, including Australia and New Zealand. According to Incheon Regional Customs, the group exploited price gaps between countries, buying cigarettes domestically for around 4,500 won ($3.06) per pack and reselling them abroad, where prices can exceed 41,000 won ($27.88). The operation allegedly generated about ₩1 billion ($680,000) in profit from more than 70 shipments between March 2024 and March 2025. Investigators say the ring recruited convenience store owners to source legitimate cigarettes and also purchased large quantities of counterfeit products through illegal channels, disguising shipments as items such as rubber mats before sending them overseas by courier.