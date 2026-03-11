UK’s Generational Smoking Ban Moves Closer  

Both Houses of the UK Parliament have backed the Tobacco and Vapes Bill at its third reading, aiming to create a smoke-free generation by preventing anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, from ever purchasing cigarettes, tobacco, herbal smoking products, or cigarette papers. The proposed law also penalizes adults who attempt to buy vaping or nicotine products on behalf of those underage, while granting ministers new powers to regulate flavors, ingredients, and packaging of smoking and vaping products. Health minister Baroness Merron emphasized the legislation’s public health focus, framing the bill as a measure to protect youth from nicotine addiction.

Industry and political voices have highlighted the need for balanced implementation. Conservative shadow health minister Lord Kamall called for evidence-based regulations that do not unduly burden retailers or restrict adult smokers’ access to products that aid cessation, while warning that permanent restrictions could drive some consumers to black-market sources. Jamie Strachan, operations director at VPZ, a national vaping retailer, echoed the importance of clear standards and strong enforcement, noting that the success of the legislation will rely on regulating high-capacity disposable devices and ensuring responsible retail practices to both protect young people and maintain access to safer alternatives for adults.