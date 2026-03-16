Azerbaijan Sets Fines for E-cigarette Violations

Azerbaijan introduced fines targeting e-cigarette use and commerce under amendments to the Administrative Offenses Code signed by President Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reported. Individuals using e-cigarettes in prohibited public areas, including streets, face a 30 manat ($17.60) fine, while violations involving import, export, production, wholesale, retail sale, or storage of e-cigarettes and components carry steeper penalties. Fines range from 350–500 manat ($205–$294) for individuals, 1,650–2,200 manat ($970–$1,294) for officials, and 4,000–5,000 manat ($2,352–$2,941) for legal entities, with any contraband products subject to confiscation.