Glasgow Vape Shop Fire Draws Attention, Response from UKVIA

The UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) reached out to fire authorities across the UK following a major fire in Glasgow that originated in a retail outlet selling vapes. UKVIA emphasized that vape retailers are being advised on immediate steps to ensure proper fire safety measures and are encouraged to review risk assessments and liaise with local fire services for guidance. Director General John Dunne described the incident as isolated but underscored the importance of proactive safety compliance, noting that responsible retailers play a crucial role in keeping vaping products accessible for adults seeking to quit smoking.

UKVIA welcomed the opportunity to work with fire services to learn from the incident and reiterated its long-standing advocacy for a robust licensing scheme to ensure the highest safety and compliance standards, now under consideration as part of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill. The association also highlighted that illicit vapes pose heightened fire risks due to high-energy batteries, which burn hotter and faster than conventional fires, potentially explaining the intensity of the Glasgow blaze.

The fire drew attention to regulatory gaps, as the store involved was not listed on the Scottish Government’s Register of Tobacco and Nicotine Vapour Product Retailers and had not paid business rates. A manual count of the government’s Register of Tobacco and Nicotine Vapour Product Retailers found that 80% of 1,252 registered shops are “registered and compliant,” but listed as lacking current information.