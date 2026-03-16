Ispire Says FDA Guidance Opens $50B Door

Ispire Technology Inc. says it is positioning itself to capture a multi-billion-dollar opportunity in the U.S. vaping market following the FDA’s newly issued draft guidance on flavored ENDS Premarket Tobacco Product Applications. The guidance, which formally recognized device-level age verification — or Device Access Restrictions (DAR) — as a key factor in determining whether a product meets the “appropriate for the protection of public health” standard, creates a lawful pathway for flavored products that have largely been sold illicitly.

Ispire said its 40%-owned joint venture, IKE Tech LLC, is uniquely positioned to provide the age-gating and product authentication infrastructure required for compliance, leveraging its blockchain-secured, biometric, and Bluetooth-enabled technology platform that has been validated to prevent underage access while supporting adult consumer use.

Ispire said the recognition of DAR technologies by the FDA opens a total addressable market estimated at $50 billion, largely comprised of illicit and unauthorized flavored ENDS products. IKE Tech’s SaaS-based compliance model, which Ispire estimates can generate $5 million to $20 million in annual recurring revenue per manufacturer customer, positions the company to capture significant enterprise value even with a limited number of clients. Beyond age verification, the platform also addresses counterfeiting and illicit trade, providing traceability and authentication across the supply chain.