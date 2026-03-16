Jordan to Tighten Regs on Shisha Tobacco

Jordan will prohibit the sale of loose shisha tobacco starting April 1, requiring all products to be sold in officially approved packaged containers, according to the country’s Income and Sales Tax Department. The measure is part of new regulations governing the licensing and operation of shisha tobacco factories introduced in 2025, aimed at strengthening oversight of manufacturing and distribution while ensuring compliance with tax and regulatory requirements. Authorities said the move will help regulate the trade of shisha tobacco and improve monitoring across the supply chain.

Under the updated rules, factories must meet a range of operational requirements, including locating facilities in designated industrial zones, maintaining a minimum production area of 1,000 square meters, and employing at least 10 registered Jordanian workers. Producers must also comply with national production standards, maintain computerized accounting and inventory systems, and meet regular tax reporting obligations. Existing factories have been given up to one year to bring operations into compliance, while traders have been urged to prepare for the packaging-only sales requirement before the April 2026 implementation date.