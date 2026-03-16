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Kuwait Bans Nicotine Sales Through Digital, Delivery Platforms

Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued a Ministerial Resolution banning the sale of tobacco, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and related “consumption tools” via home delivery or any digital platforms. Effective March 15, the resolution empowers the ministry to enforce penalties for violations, including warnings, temporary business closures, and license revocation for repeated offenses. The ministry highlighted its commitment to the strict regulation of tobacco sales and ensuring adherence to the new rules.

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