PHANZ and CAPHRA Clash Over Oral Products

The Public Health Association of New Zealand (PHANZ) recently urged the government to reject oral nicotine and tobacco products, citing limited evidence and concerns over youth uptake, addiction, and unintended harms. PHANZ argued that introducing these products could pose risks to public health and recommended a cautious approach.

In response, the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates called for strict, adult-only regulation rather than outright prohibition, emphasizing that adults who smoke deserve access to lower-risk alternatives. CAPHRA Executive Coordinator Nancy Loucas stressed that safeguards such as R18 sales, ingredient disclosure, marketing restrictions, and strong enforcement should accompany access, noting that blanket bans ignore evidence from Sweden and Norway where low-combustion oral products have coincided with major declines in cigarette use.

CAPHRA also criticized New Zealand’s current patchwork of import restrictions, advocating for a clear legal category and risk-proportionate regulations that protect youth while giving adults credible alternatives to combustible tobacco.