Philippine Farmers Hail Illicit Tobacco Crackdown

Farmers in the Philippines and local business groups welcomed the government’s intensified crackdown on illicit tobacco manufacturing and smuggling, following a series of enforcement operations. Organizations, including the Federation of Free Farmers, Federation of Philippine Industries, and the British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines said recent raids and factory shutdowns send a strong signal that authorities are serious about protecting legitimate businesses, government revenues, and farmers’ livelihoods. The comments followed law enforcement actions that uncovered several abandoned illegal cigarette factories in Pampanga and seized equipment and materials valued at about ₱400 million ($6.8 million).

Officials said the illegal facilities were capable of producing cigarettes worth up to ₱160 million per day. Authorities estimate that illegal cigarette production and smuggling cost the Philippine government around ₱30 billion ($510 million) in lost excise taxes in 2025 alone. Department of the Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla warned that some illicit operations may have political or institutional backers, while enforcement agencies continue investigations to identify financiers and operators behind the networks.