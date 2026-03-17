20mg of Nicotine Per Pouch Optimal, Expert Says

Haypp’s senior director of scientific affairs, Dr. Marina Murphy, touts the benefits of nicotine pouches as an alternative to smoking, and recommends a maximum nicotine strength of 20mg per pouch to ensure these products serve as an effective harm-reduction tool. This recommendation comes as U.K. lawmakers continue to navigate progress toward a smoke-free future, with pouches growing in popularity. The 20mg dosage, Murphy says, provides an experience comparable to a cigarette, encouraging adult smokers to switch while avoiding the risks associated with ultra-strong products — some that reach 150mg per pouch.

The 20mg limit aligns with Swedish and British industry standards and sets a clear, understandable benchmark for consumers and retailers, she says. Murphy says that by incorporating this limit into U.K. regulations, the government can make nicotine pouches a viable, safer alternative to cigarettes, balancing public health objectives with adult consumer choice, and supporting the country’s broader smoke-free goals.