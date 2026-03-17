TobaccoReporter logo

20mg of Nicotine Per Pouch Optimal, Expert Says

Haypp’s senior director of scientific affairs, Dr. Marina Murphy, touts the benefits of nicotine pouches as an alternative to smoking, and recommends a maximum nicotine strength of 20mg per pouch to ensure these products serve as an effective harm-reduction tool. This recommendation comes as U.K. lawmakers continue to navigate progress toward a smoke-free future, with pouches growing in popularity. The 20mg dosage, Murphy says, provides an experience comparable to a cigarette, encouraging adult smokers to switch while avoiding the risks associated with ultra-strong products — some that reach 150mg per pouch.

The 20mg limit aligns with Swedish and British industry standards and sets a clear, understandable benchmark for consumers and retailers, she says. Murphy says that by incorporating this limit into U.K. regulations, the government can make nicotine pouches a viable, safer alternative to cigarettes, balancing public health objectives with adult consumer choice, and supporting the country’s broader smoke-free goals.

More posts