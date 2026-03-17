TobaccoReporter logo

BAT Announces May 2026 Dividend  

British American Tobacco p.l.c. announced its interim dividend for the year ended December 31, 2025, payable in four quarterly instalments. The first payment, the May Dividend, of 61.26p ($0.81) per ordinary share, will be paid on May 7 to shareholders on the U.K. main register and the South Africa branch register as of March 27. For South African branch shareholders, the dividend is payable in rand at a rate of £1 = R22.3938, resulting in a gross dividend of 1,371.84 SA cents per share, with 20% dividends tax withheld, leaving a net payment of 1,097.48 SA cents per share. The dividend is considered a foreign dividend for South African tax purposes, sourced from the U.K.

More posts