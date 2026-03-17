EU Approves Bulgaria’s Vape Ban

The European Commission approved Bulgaria’s legislation banning the marketing, sale, and distribution of disposable e-cigarettes, triggering a three-month phase-out period for existing products on the market. The decision, issued under the EU Tobacco Products Directive framework, concludes that the measure is justified, necessary, and proportionate to protect public health, particularly in response to rising youth vaping rates. Bulgarian authorities cited data showing that one in four students aged 13–15 use vapes, alongside concerns over youth-targeted product design, nicotine-related health risks, and environmental harm from disposable devices.

With the approval in place, Bulgaria will proceed with implementation, requiring retailers to clear inventory within the transition period or remove products from sale, with the option to export remaining stock. The move follows similar actions by other EU countries and reflects growing regional momentum toward stricter regulation of disposable e-cigarettes as policymakers seek to curb underage use and limit nicotine addiction among younger populations.