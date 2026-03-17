Philippines Cracking Down on Flavored Vape Products

Philippine regulators have intensified enforcement against illegal vape products, with the Department of Trade and Industry stating that flavored products appealing to minors — such as those with dessert or cartoon-themed descriptors — have failed the government’s licensing process and are therefore considered smuggled. Under Republic Act 11900, only plain tobacco and menthol flavors are permitted, alongside strict rules on marketing and youth access. Authorities reported a sharp rise in seizures of illicit vape products, reaching P519 million ($8.8 million) in 2024, highlighting the scale of non-compliance in the market.

Enforcement efforts have expanded to include coordinated raids, online monitoring, and legal action against major digital platforms such as Meta, Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok for allegedly enabling the promotion of unlicensed products. Regulators warn that continued non-cooperation could result in stricter penalties, including potential shutdowns, as the government pushes to tighten compliance through licensing requirements for vape sales and advertising.