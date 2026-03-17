Plastic-Free Packaging Developed for Snus Cans

PulPac, Future Materials Sweden, and Yoik AB have developed a “dry molded fiber” snus can for Yoik’s Helwit brand at PulPac’s R&D Lab, marking the brand’s entry into the smokeless tobacco segment, a market traditionally dominated by plastic packaging. The fiber-based can has been engineered to meet the functional demands of high-volume snus packaging, including durability, consistent fit, and premium feel, and is currently undergoing structured product validation and trials on Yoik’s filling line.

In parallel, Future Materials signed a license agreement with PulPac to commercialize dry-molded fiber products, with plans underway to industrialize, scale production, and optimize tooling to enable full-scale manufacturing once validation milestones are achieved.