PMI Director: Ukraine’s Flavor Ban ‘Largely Ineffective’

The ban on flavoring and aromatic additives in electronic cigarettes in Ukraine, introduced by the Verkhovna Rada in July 2024, has proven largely ineffective due to a lack of enforcement, according to Mykhailo Polyakov, Deputy General Director for Corporate Relations at Philip Morris Ukraine. Speaking at the “Dialogues with NV” event on European integration, Polyakov said illegal vape shops remain widespread, with nine out of 10 shopping centers in Kyiv hosting such outlets. Despite the law formally prohibiting flavored e-cigarettes, no regulatory or law enforcement bodies are actively ensuring compliance, rendering the ban largely symbolic.

Polyakov also highlighted broader issues in the tobacco sector, pointing out that while parliament has adopted legislative measures intended to curb the illegal market — such as tax posts, video surveillance, minimum price regulations, and production tracking — these measures are often circumvented. Illegal operations exploit gaps in monitoring, opening workshops outside regulated areas, and mislabeling products to avoid taxes or minimum price rules. He expressed hope that international partners, including the IMF, will help strengthen enforcement and ensure that legitimate companies can operate fairly while illegal operators are held accountable.