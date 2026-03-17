PMI Donates Drones to Help Lithuania Fight Smuggling

Philip Morris International donated seven drone systems to Lithuania to support efforts to combat cigarette smuggling, particularly illicit shipments transported by balloons from neighboring Belarus. The drones, equipped with high-resolution cameras and thermal imaging, will be operated by the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union to monitor landing sites and track individuals collecting contraband, enhancing surveillance capabilities rather than direct interception. The move comes as Lithuanian authorities intensify enforcement against a persistent illicit tobacco trade that also involves road transport, with officials noting the challenge remains ongoing despite seizures and arrests.