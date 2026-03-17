PMI to Launch New Business Solutions Center, Creating 180 Jobs in Tampa Bay Area

March 17, 2026 — Today, Philip Morris International’s U.S. businesses (“PMI U.S.”) announced an investment of approximately $50 million in a new Business Solutions Center in Tampa, Florida. The Center will create approximately 180 direct and indirect high-skilled jobs and represents a pivotal expansion of PMI U.S. operations, consolidating key functions—business solutions, distribution operations, and customer service—into a single hub. This investment is designed to enhance operational efficiency across these functions and underscores PMI U.S.’s commitment to supporting Florida’s business community and broader economic development.

“Florida has proven to be an exceptional partner—offering a business-friendly environment, robust infrastructure, and a deep pool of highly skilled talent,” said Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI U.S. “Our new Business Solutions Center underscores PMI U.S.’s long-term commitment to investing in American communities and the people who power them. It reflects our determination to build strong, local teams across the country to advance our mission of delivering a smoke‑free America. The Tampa Bay area, in particular, stands out for its dynamic culture and quality of life—both essential to attracting and retaining the talented workforce that drives our innovation.”

The new Business Solutions Center will provide career opportunities across a wide range of skill levels, including finance, data engineering and analytics, information technology, project management, sales enablement, talent acquisition, people operations, and more. Career opportunities and benefits will be shared at uspmi.com/en/careers/.

“Philip Morris International’s decision to establish a new office here is a strong vote of confidence in our region’s dynamic economy, talented workforce, and thriving business environment,” said Dr. Bob Rohrlack, Tampa Bay Chamber President and CEO. “Investments like these contribute to the continued economic growth and global competitiveness of the Tampa Bay area. We look forward to seeing PMI U.S. become an active member of our business community and a valued partner in shaping the region’s future.”

Today’s announced investment includes capital expenditures for the build‑out of the new workspace and PMI U.S.’s 10‑year lease commitment for the site. Since 2022, PMI U.S. has invested more than $1 billion in American manufacturing, operational capabilities and people costs (through September 30, 2025) as it continues to grow its workforce of more than 3,000 employees. This includes a $600 million commitment to build a new ZYN nicotine pouch manufacturing facility in Aurora, CO; a $232 million expansion of its existing ZYN production site in Owensboro, KY; and more than $37 million to support expanded operations in its Wilson, NC manufacturing facility.

“Philip Morris International U.S.’s corporate philanthropy and community investment practices make the organization a perfect fit for Tampa,” said Craig J. Richard, CEcD, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council. “When we recruit companies like PMI U.S. to our market, we engage their teams with business leaders whose companies have not only created jobs here but have invested in making Tampa Bay an even better place to live, work and raise a family. We look forward to assisting the PMI U.S. team as they settle into their Westshore offices and supporting their success in Hillsborough County.”

In addition to these major capital investments, PMI U.S. contributes meaningfully to communities across the country through philanthropy and civic partnerships. Since 2022, the company has provided approximately $35 million to national and local charities—supporting veterans organizations, economic empowerment initiatives, and disaster relief efforts—and recently made donations to the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, Tampa Bay Thrives, Urban League of Broward County, Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Foundation, and University of Florida’s Veterans and Servicemembers Legal Clinic, all nonprofits in Florida. These efforts represent only a portion of PMI U.S.’s broader commitment to America, which includes creating hundreds of jobs, constructing new and expanded manufacturing facilities, and engaging thousands of suppliers and vendors nationwide.

PMI U.S.’s new Business Solutions Center will be located at Highwoods Bay Center in the Westshore Business District at 5426 Bay Center Drive in Tampa, Florida.