Pyxus Empowers Growers with New Mobile App

Pyxus International has launched Pyxus Alliance, a proprietary mobile application aimed at simplifying crop contracting and management for growers. The platform allows growers to self-submit contract-related data, request crop inputs, access essential crop information, and update personal records, all from a single, convenient interface. By reducing reliance on paper documentation and administrative tasks, the app is designed to give growers more time to focus on producing high-quality, sustainable, and compliant crops. According to Pyxus CEO Pieter Sikkel, the app represents an industry milestone as the first digital solution of its kind, streamlining operations while enhancing grower autonomy.

The app is currently being piloted with select contracted growers in Brazil, where early feedback has been highly positive. Growers like Samuel Krambeck report that the platform has cut the time spent on contracting by roughly 80% compared to previous methods, allowing more focus on crop quality and productivity. Pyxus plans a global rollout following the pilot phase, and the app is now available for participating growers through Google Play and the Apple App Store, marking a significant step toward digitizing agricultural operations and improving efficiency across the company’s global grower network.