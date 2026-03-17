Riot Labs Completes Flavor Rollout

Riot Labs unveiled the full lineup of its new Riot X range, expanding on last month’s launch of its Strawberry Orange Crush flavor. The updated collection introduces five bold new blends: Apple Sour Strawberry, Blueberry Blackberry Raspberry, Cherry Berry Crush, Cherry Peach Apple, and Blueberry Strawberry Watermelon, all developed in Riot’s U.K.-based, award-winning lab.

Designed to support smokers on their cessation journey, Riot X combines Riot Labs’ signature daring flavors with “disruptive customer engagement.” Sales Director Matt Crann described the range as “loud and unapologetic,” intended for “late nights, loud tunes, and people who don’t do boring.” The products are available in 5mg, 10mg, and 20mg nicotine strengths, priced from £3.99, and are now on sale online and in vape stores across the U.K.