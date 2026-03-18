Kazakhstan to Regulate Hookah Bars, as Ban Proved Ineffective

Kazakhstan is moving toward the formal legalization and regulation of hookah businesses after more than a decade of largely unenforced bans. Despite prohibitions on smoking in public places and hookah use in catering establishments since 2013, hookahs remain widely available in cafes and restaurants, with authorities acknowledging that enforcement has been ineffective. An early draft of amendments to the Public Health Code notes that the country now has roughly 22,000 hookah establishments, four times the number before the ban, highlighting the gap between law and practice.

The proposed legislation would create a licensed legal category for hookah establishments, with operators required to pay a fee of about $1,700. While legalization aims to regulate the industry rather than allow unrestricted use, smoking would still be prohibited in malls, theaters, cinemas, and sports facilities. Restaurants and cafes serving hookah would need to meet ventilation standards and maintain designated smoking areas, signaling a shift toward controlled oversight rather than outright prohibition.