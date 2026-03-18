Latvia Continues Plan of Raising Tobacco Taxes

Latvia has seen a dramatic rise in cigarette prices over the past decade, with the excise tax on popular brands like Winston doubling since 2017. According to an analysis by Latvian Television’s investigative program “Aizliegtais paņēmiens”, excise revenue from tobacco grew 53% between 2017 and 2025, reaching €291 million last year. The price of a pack of Winston cigarettes increased from €3 in 2017 to around €5.40 in 2025, with taxes now making up roughly 81% of the retail price. Planned further excise increases of 15% in both 2027 and 2028 could push prices near €8 per pack.

While higher excise duties have boosted government revenue, they have also raised concerns about the growth of the illegal tobacco market, as retail sales volumes fell approximately 22% over the same period. Tobacco is not domestically produced in Latvia, presenting fewer variables for authorities to weigh when considering excise policy.