Rising Costs Hurt Smoore’s Profits Despite Strong Revenue Growth

Yesterday (March 17), Smoore International reported 2025 revenue of RMB 14.3 billion ($2.1 billion), up 20.8% year-on-year, driven primarily by strong growth in its enterprise (B2B) segment, which accounted for nearly 80% of total sales. Gross profit rose to RMB 4.9 billion ($729 million), but rising expenses dragged down its profitability, with its net profit for the year falling 18.5% to RMB 1.1 billion ($159 million). Its gross margin declined to 34.1% from 37.4% in 2024.

Regionally, Europe and other international markets remained the company’s largest revenue drivers, followed by the U.S., with China contributing a relatively small share. The company ended the year with RMB 7.3 billion ($1.1 billion) in cash and proposed a final dividend of HK 0.20 ($0.026) per share.

Today (March 18), Smoore’s shares on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong dropped 18% in early trading before rebounding, opening at HK 12.08 ($1.57) before falling to HK 9.94 ($1.29) and closing at HK 11.90 ($1.55). The stock is down 45% over the past six months, according to Bamboo Works.