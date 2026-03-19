Facing $900M Tax Loss, Thailand Cracking Down on Illicit Tobacco

Thailand is intensifying its crackdown on illicit tobacco and e-cigarettes as authorities seek to curb revenue losses and protect public health. The Customs Department reported seizing over 27.3 million illegal cigarettes and 205,000 e-cigarettes worth more than 169 million baht ($5.1 million) in recent operations, highlighting the scale of the underground market. Officials estimate that illicit cigarettes account for around 25% of national consumption, resulting in annual tax losses exceeding 30 billion baht ($900 million), while also distorting competition for legitimate businesses and posing broader security and health risks.

Authorities say smuggling networks continue to evolve, with Thailand acting as a key transit hub due to its extensive logistics infrastructure, and the southern border identified as a major entry point for illegal cigarettes. In response, enforcement efforts are shifting toward targeted intelligence-led operations, leveraging AI and data analytics to improve detection, alongside stricter penalties—including proposed per-unit fines for e-cigarettes—to close regulatory loopholes. The government aims to dismantle distribution networks, including online channels, while accelerating the destruction of seized products and reinforcing multi-agency cooperation to restore market integrity and safeguard tax revenues.