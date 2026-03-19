Regulation Battles Coming as Spain’s Pouch Market Expands

Spain’s nicotine pouch market is experiencing rapid growth, with sales reaching 5 million cans in 2025 and projected to rise 60% to 8 million in 2026, according to industry estimates. The category, currently comprising 20 to 30 brands, remains in an early development phase but has expanded significantly since 2024, with increasing adoption among domestic consumers, according to La Razon. Average pricing stands at around €5 per can, with products typically containing 5 to 20 mg of nicotine per pouch.

However, the sector faces regulatory uncertainty as Spain’s Health Ministry considers limiting nicotine content to 0.99 mg per pouch, a move industry representatives warn would effectively eliminate the category. The Asociación de Bolsas de Nicotina argues that such a cap would remove viable alternatives for adult consumers and potentially drive demand toward illicit markets or combustible tobacco. The group is advocating for proportionate regulation, controlled retail channels, and a tiered tax framework as the market continues to develop.