Dutch Tobacco Shops Face Scrutiny for Saying HTPs ‘Healthier’

Tobacco retailers in the Netherlands are facing scrutiny after staff in specialist shops were found promoting heated tobacco products as “less harmful” or even “healthier” alternatives to cigarettes, despite strict national rules prohibiting such claims. An investigation by the consumer program Pointer documented multiple instances where employees described these products in ways that imply health benefits, with some suggesting improvements in users’ fitness or overall condition, statements experts say are not supported by scientific evidence.

Public health authorities emphasize that while heated tobacco may expose users to fewer harmful substances than conventional cigarettes, it still carries health risks, underscoring the legal and reputational exposure for shops and staff making unverified claims at the point of sale.

Pointer reached out to Philip Morris — which it says has close ties to many specialist tobacco shops in the country — for comment, with PMI saying it couldn’t respond to specific allegations of what was said by shop staff, but that the company remains steadfast in supporting a future without cigarettes and believes more information should be provided to smokers about alternatives.