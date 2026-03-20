Greece Rolls Out Digital Age Verification for Tobacco Sales

Greece launched a new digital age verification system aimed at preventing underage purchases of tobacco and alcohol, marking what officials describe as a first-of-its-kind rollout in Europe. The system, integrated into the country’s digital wallet infrastructure, enables retailers to verify customer age at the point of sale, closing a key enforcement gap that previously allowed sellers to claim ignorance. Health Minister Adonis Georgiades said the tool will make compliance clearer and penalties easier to enforce, aligning with broader EU approaches to online age verification but extending them into physical retail.

The initiative supports a 2025 law banning sales of tobacco and alcohol to minors, with enforcement already intensifying. Authorities have conducted around 82,000 checks since July 2025, leading to 313 arrests and 150 fines, primarily related to alcohol violations. The framework also requires mandatory age verification by sellers and reporting of private events involving minors, signaling a more robust compliance environment that could serve as a model for other European markets considering tighter youth access controls.