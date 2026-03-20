KT&G Streamlines Heated Tobacco Stick Portfolio

KT&G has announced the integration of its cigarette-type e-cigarette “Lil Able” stick lineup under a unified “AIIM” brand, in a move aimed at improving product clarity and consumer accessibility. The consolidation brings together existing variants — including Real, Granula, and Vaporstick — into a more streamlined structure, enabling users to more easily navigate and select products within the portfolio.

Under the reorganization, a total of 11 products will be incorporated into the AIIM range, complemented by four “RAIIM” variants focused on delivering a more natural tobacco flavor, bringing the total Lil Able-compatible lineup to 15 products. KT&G said the transition will be rolled out gradually as existing inventory is depleted, adding that the brand integration reflects its strategy to align product offerings more closely with evolving consumer preferences and simplify the user experience.