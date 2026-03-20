Macau Pushes Ahead with Smoke-Free Plans

Macau authorities are advancing plans to strengthen tobacco control through proposed amendments to the Tobacco Control Law, despite acknowledging enforcement challenges and a slowdown in the decline in smoking rates. Measures under consultation include expanding no-smoking zones in high-traffic areas, banning emerging products such as e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and hookahs, and introducing standardized packaging with larger health warnings. Pilot initiatives — such as smoke-free areas near schools and public spaces, and trial smoking booths — may be expanded if successful, alongside the use of body-worn cameras by inspectors to support enforcement.

Officials cautioned that stricter rules must be balanced with practical enforcement and market dynamics. While public support for tougher controls is strong, concerns remain around compliance and personal freedoms. Authorities also warned that significant increases in tobacco taxes could drive cross-border purchases and illicit trade, noting that current tax levels are below global benchmarks. The government signaled a phased approach combining regulation, enforcement, and education to progress toward its long-term smoke-free objective.