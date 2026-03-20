Philippines Calling on Locals to Curb Tobacco Smuggling

The Philippines’ National Tobacco Administration called on local government units to intensify enforcement against cigarette smuggling, which the Bureau of Internal Revenue estimates is costing the country between P40 billion and P52 billion ($680–$884 million) annually. The push follows recent seizures, including a March 17 operation in Maguindanao del Norte that recovered P6.46 million ($110,000) worth of illicit cigarettes, underscoring the scale of the problem.

NTA Administrator Belinda S. Sanchez warned that smuggling threatens public health, government revenue, and the livelihoods of around 2.2 million farmers and workers. Authorities, including the Philippine National Police, are ramping up joint operations, with nearly P3 billion ($51 million) in illicit products seized in late 2025, while reminding retailers that violations under the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act of 2024 can carry life imprisonment and heavy fines.