Russia Announces Imminent Regs on Vape Products

Russia is expected to introduce legislation in the coming months to license the circulation of vape products, as authorities seek to address a market widely affected by counterfeit nicotine products. According to lawmaker Alexander Tolmachev, many products contain significantly higher nicotine levels than declared and often lack transparent ingredient information, underscoring the need for tighter oversight.

The proposed licensing regime is intended to restore control over the market, alongside broader efforts to eliminate illicit products and standardize vape packaging with health warnings similar to those required for cigarettes. The move comes amid wider regulatory tightening, including new measures targeting youth health protection, restrictions on advertising, and enhanced enforcement against illegal online tobacco sales.