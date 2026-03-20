Ugandan CSOs Want Higher Taxes to Push Already Declining Smoking Rate

Several civil society organizations (CSO) in Uganda have asked the Ministry of Finance to increase the tax on imported tobacco products to 75%, according to New Vision. Mengo Talibita, a representative of the Tobacco Control Committee, said current excise taxes are often in the 31% to 35% range, “leaving cigarettes relatively affordable.”

Uganda’s Tobacco Control Act of 2015 introduced 100% smoke-free public spaces, banned shisha and e-cigarettes, prohibited tobacco advertising, required 65% graphic warnings on packaging, raised the smoking age to 21, and added restrictions to where tobacco products could be sold. Since then, the country’s modest smoking rate decreased from 7.9% to 6.7%.

Talibita said the tobacco industry tries to manipulate government policy during the tax cycle, and Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Henry Musasizi said the department is under heavy pressure from the CSOs to increase the tax rates. In an interview with New Vision, one smoker who declined to be named said, “Much as the law was put in place, there were no gazette places for smokers. Apparently, when one wants to smoke, it is hell one gets [with] insults from the public.

“We need to be given freedom as smokers. Let the government put in place what was agreed for us.”