Altria Expands On! PLUS Retail Availability

Altria Group announced the national retail expansion of its on! PLUS nicotine pouches, produced by its subsidiary Helix Innovations, marking a further step in its shift toward smoke-free products. The rollout follows initial availability in select states and e-commerce channels, with wholesale shipments beginning March 16, and nationwide retail distribution starting March 23. The product range includes mint, tobacco, and wintergreen variants in 6 mg and 9 mg strengths, and incorporates proprietary Nicoslik technology alongside a built-in disposal feature.

The company said on! PLUS is the first product cleared under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration pilot program aimed at accelerating premarket review of nicotine pouch applications. The authorization allows Altria to market the six SKUs nationally, positioning the brand to compete in the growing oral nicotine segment as demand increases for non-combustible alternatives under evolving regulatory oversight.