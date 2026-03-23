IMF Calls for Risk-Proportionate Nicotine Taxes

A report by the International Monetary Fund earlier this month called for risk-proportionate taxation of nicotine products, arguing that excise policies should better reflect relative health harms. The IMF paper states that while newer alternatives such as vapes, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco products are not risk-free, they expose users to fewer toxicants than combustible cigarettes and therefore warrant lower tax rates that can be adjusted as evidence evolves. The authors suggest that aligning fiscal policy with health outcomes could support smoking reduction by incentivizing consumers to shift toward less harmful products.

Writing for Filter, Kiran Sidhu said the report has drawn support from tobacco harm reduction advocates, who say it reinforces longstanding arguments that price differentials can accelerate declines in cigarette use, citing examples such as New Zealand where lower-risk products and tax gaps have coincided with falling smoking rates. The report also implicitly challenges approaches backed by the World Health Organization that favor equal taxation across nicotine categories, warning that misaligned policies may sustain cigarette consumption or push users toward illicit markets, while emphasizing that taxation remains a key lever for shaping public health outcomes.