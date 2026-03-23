Lawsuit Says Marketing Compromises Chinese Vape Company

A U.S. plaintiff has filed suit against Chinese vape manufacturer Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, alleging harms linked to the company’s marketing and sales of e-cigarettes in North Carolina. The manufacturer is seeking to dismiss the case, arguing that its operations do not establish sufficient ties to the state for the court to assert jurisdiction. The plaintiff maintains that the company’s active promotion and sale of its products in North Carolina bring it squarely within the court’s reach.