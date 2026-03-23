Luxembourg One of the Gateways China Uses to Flood EU With E-Cigs

A new study by the Fraunhofer Institute calls Luxembourg one of four “gateway countries” that China uses to saturate the grey and black markets of Europe with e-cigarettes, along with Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Uwe Veres-Homm, head of risk and location analysis at Fraunhofer IIS, said more than 90% of e-cigarettes in the EU originate from China’s “global epicenter,” Shenzhen, where regulations for exported products are much more lenient than those staying in China. Regulatory import loopholes allow products that are legal, illegal, and/or improperly taxed and labeled to flood together, and once processed by customs in Luxembourg, they are considered EU goods and can enter the market elsewhere, he said.

The study found that half of the e-cigarettes consumed in Luxembourg come from “irregular sources,” and said Luxembourg is attractive not only because of its strategic location, but also because it has low e-liquid taxes (€0.10/ml).

The study concluded that banning e-cigarettes would not eliminate the grey and black markets and suggested harmonized EU standards and involving Chinese manufacturers to comply with EU laws as the products are being made.