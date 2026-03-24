Good Times Opens Premium Cigar Division

Good Times Tobacco launched a new premium, handmade cigar division as it looks to expand beyond its core machine-made business, according to Halfwheel. The move includes plans for proprietary cigar brands, expanded distribution to existing retail partners, an e-commerce platform, and a walk-in humidor at its Tampa headquarters.

The company has already introduced its first handmade products under the GT One and Done line, with additional offerings planned across multiple price points and formats. Company executives said the strategy will target different retail segments while leveraging Good Times’ existing scale, which, according to the company, sold roughly one billion machine-made cigars last year.