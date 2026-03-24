OOKA Marketing Efforts Target Miami Music Week

Shisha brand OOKA is using Miami Music Week as a marketing platform, hosting branded activations at pool parties in The Sagamore South Beach and Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel from March 25–29. The company is targeting hospitality and nightlife channels by offering VIP guests access to its charcoal-free hookah devices, positioning the product in high-traffic, premium social settings to drive visibility and trial among adult consumers.

The activation focuses on integrating shisha use into venue experiences, highlighting ease of operation and suitability for bars, hotels, and clubs as operators seek alternatives to traditional hookah setups. The effort reflects a broader push by OOKa’s parent company, Advanced Inhalation Rituals, to expand distribution through experiential marketing and partnerships with hospitality venues, particularly in international nightlife hubs.