Scandinavian Announces AGM for April 15

Scandinavian Tobacco Group announced that it has scheduled its annual general meeting for April 15 in Copenhagen, where shareholders will vote on key items, including approval of the 2025 annual report, a proposed dividend of DKK 4.50 ($0.72) per share, board remuneration, and director elections. The board has nominated several members for re-election and proposed Lars Dahlgren as a new director, while also recommending the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor. Shareholders will be able to attend in person or follow the meeting via webcast, though remote participants will not be able to vote or ask questions.