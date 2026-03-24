Sesh Nicotine Pouches Move to Final PMTA Stage

Sesh Products US Inc. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its bundled Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) covering 64 SKUs of its Sesh+ nicotine pouch line for substantive scientific review. The filing determination confirms the application is sufficiently complete to proceed to the final stage of the PMTA process. The submission spans multiple flavors, strengths, and formats aimed at adult consumers.

The company said the milestone reflects several years of scientific preparation and engagement with regulators, positioning it among a limited number of independent U.S.-based brands advancing through the PMTA pathway.