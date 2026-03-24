Virginia AG Backs Legislation to Tighten Vape Controls

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones is backing new legislation he says will do more than warn people about the dangers of vaping, backing the Vape Enforcement Act, a pair of bills (House Bill 308 and Senate Bill 620) passed by the Virginia General Assembly that would tighten controls on vape sales and enforcement across the state. The legislation would restrict retail sales to products authorized or under FDA review, effectively banning unapproved products from store shelves. It also introduces stricter compliance requirements for retailers, with a focus on limiting youth access to illegal vaping products.

Under the proposed rules, enforcement would include random compliance checks conducted by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, along with penalties such as fines and potential loss of retail licenses for violations. The bills are currently awaiting action from the governor, who has until April 13 to act on the legislation.