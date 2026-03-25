Australia Moving to Ban R&D Tax Credits on Tobacco, Gambling  

Australia is moving to block tax incentives for research tied to the gambling and tobacco industries under new legislation introduced in the Lower House today (March 25). Assistant Treasurer Daniel Mulino said the measure would prevent taxpayers from subsidizing research that could worsen addiction and other health harms. The exclusion applies to all types of gambling- and tobacco-related R&D, though a carve-out ensures that studies aimed at harm reduction — such as addiction prevention or cessation strategies — remain eligible for R&D tax offsets.