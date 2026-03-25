EG America and RJR’s Reconfigured Planogram Paying Off

EG America’s said its backbar optimization strategy is driving significant results, with modern oral nicotine products achieving double-digit volume growth in 2025 and outpacing industry trends in the segment. Operating more than 1,500 locations, the retailer partnered with R.J. Reynolds to expand its VELO Plus synthetic nicotine pouch line, using analytics and supplier collaboration to optimize space and assortment. By reallocating underperforming areas and adding new facings without disrupting category balance, EG America created a planogram designed for growth, supporting top-selling segments while maintaining overall visibility.