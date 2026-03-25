Philippines Bust Seizes $23M in Illicit Vape Products

The Philippines Department of Trade and Industry and the Bureau of Customs seized P1.4 billion ($23.3 million) worth of illegal vaporized nicotine products in a warehouse raid in San Rafael Village, Navotas City, confiscating over 3.2 million vape devices and pods along with branded promotional items. The shipments lacked Philippine Standard Licenses and Import Commodity Clearance, violating Republic Act 11900 and related Customs regulations, and are now subject to forfeiture and condemnation proceedings to prevent reentry into the market. Authorities warned that violators may face substantial fines, imprisonment, revocation of licenses, and recall of noncompliant products.