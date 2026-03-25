Retailers to Apply for Designation as New S. Korean Law Impacts

Ongjin County in South Korea opened applications for retailers seeking approval to sell synthetic nicotine e-cigarettes ahead of new national regulations taking effect on April 24. Under amendments to the Tobacco Business Act, synthetic nicotine products will be treated as tobacco, requiring official retailer designation, with penalties of up to six months in prison or fines of 5 million won ($3,350) for non-compliance.

Ongjin County will allow existing sellers to apply for a temporary exemption from the restriction requiring 50 meters between the two products being sold until 2028, but only if they sell synthetic products exclusively. Authorities said the measure is aimed at strengthening oversight and ensuring compliance with the updated law.