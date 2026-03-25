Tasmania’s New Bill Aims at Illicit Tobacco, Vapes

Days after retailers called on the government to change tactics that it said were largely ineffective, Tasmania introduced new legislation to crack down on illegal tobacco and vaping products. The Public Health Amendment (Prohibited Tobacco and Other Products) Bill 2026, introduced in Parliament by Health Minister Bridget Archer yesterday (March 24), creates new offences and increases penalties for selling illicit products, grants authorities powers to close non-compliant businesses, bans vending machine sales and public displays of smoking paraphernalia, and strengthens enforcement against sales to minors.

Police Minister Felix Ellis emphasized the need for tough action to prevent organized crime linked to illegal tobacco, while calling for a coordinated national approach to complement Tasmania’s measures.