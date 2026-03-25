Virginia Enacts ‘Vape Enforcement Act’

Virginia passed the Vape Enforcement Act (House Bill 308 and Senate Bill 620), giving regulators new authority to enforce existing laws prohibiting the sale of tobacco and vaping products to anyone under 21. Oversight of retail sales shifts from the state tax department to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, which will conduct unannounced buyer operations on licensed retailers at least once every 24 months.

Retailers will now require ABC permits to sell tobacco or liquid nicotine products and must maintain detailed records subject to auditing. Penalties for selling to minors include fines escalating from $1,000 for a first offense to $10,000 for a third, along with potential license revocation. The law also targets the sale of unapproved vaping products listed by the Attorney General, imposing fines for noncompliance. Legislators say the measure addresses rising youth vaping rates and ensures enforcement tools are in place to protect public health.