American Snuff Expands Manufacturing Workforce

Reynolds American, as part of its $3.2 billion U.S. investment plan, announced that American Snuff Company is adding more than 50 new manufacturing roles at its Clarksville, Tennessee, facility, the company’s second-largest production site. The hiring, expected throughout 2026, includes machine operator and maintenance technician positions with hands-on training to support modern manufacturing and career growth.

Since 2024, Reynolds American’s investment has already added 1,000 jobs and is projected to create another 1,000 direct and indirect roles across its U.S. operations and supply network. The expansion aligns with the company’s strategy to transition toward smokeless tobacco products while supporting local agriculture and the regional economy. Adriano Rusak highlighted the company’s commitment to providing local opportunities and preparing its workforce for the future.