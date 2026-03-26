Belgium Health Minister Wants EU to Tighten Vape Regs

Belgium’s Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke called on the European Union to tighten regulations on vaping, citing rising health risks and accusing the e-cigarette industry of targeting young people. Speaking during a visit by EU Consumer Protection Commissioner Michael McGrath to Sciensano in Brussels, Vandenbroucke urged stricter EU-wide limits on substances in e-cigarettes, a ban on disposable vapes, and restrictions on flavors, mirroring measures already in place in Belgium and the Netherlands.

McGrath emphasized the scale of the issue and the need for stronger coordination and the use of scientific research across member states. The European Commission is expected to propose updated market surveillance rules later this year.